Kent union official caught embezzling $200K now finds himself behind bars

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former labor union official from Portage County was sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling nearly $200,000 from the union.
Terry Doan, 61, of Deerfield, was also ordered to pay $195,147 in restitution.
He previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement from an employee benefit plan, according to a Department of Justice press release.
Doan was one of six trustees of the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee of the Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local 84, headquartered in Kent.
The group oversaw the training fund and Doan served as financial secretary/treasurer.
Checks over a certain amount required the signature of two trustees, but Doan had that requirement removed in 2012, according to court documents.
Doan embezzled $195,147 from the union training fund between 2012 and 2017, according to court documents.
“This defendant betrayed the trust of the men and women in the union and is being held accountable for his actions,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a prepared statement.
"Criminal acts like this directly impact participants in employee benefit plans by compromising their hard-earning benefits and eroding confidence in those chosen to manage their trust," said Employee Benefits Security Administration Regional Director Joe Rivers, in Cincinnati. "The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration is committed to ensuring the integrity of employee benefit programs."
