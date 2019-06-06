Mayfield Middle School teacher accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ with students in classroom resigns

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The investigation of a Mayfield Middle School teacher accused of inappropriate conduct by three students is over.
Superintendent Keith Kelly sent a letter to parents and students on March 5 that said a middle school staff member was placed on leave while police and school district officials conducted an investigation.
Mayfield City Schools sent the following update to the school district regarding the case on Thursday:
Editors Note: 19 News is not naming the teacher because they have not been charged.
"Former Mayfield Middle School [] teacher [] has resigned from [their] teaching position with the Mayfield City School District. Mayfield Heights Police have concluded their investigation. The Mayfield Heights City Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.
Two female Mayfield Middle School students reported to a school guidance counselor on March 4th that [this teacher] had allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with students recently in the classroom. School officials immediately contacted Mayfield Heights Police to begin an investigation. [This teacher] was placed on leave the same day.
Mayfield City School District officials also conducted an internal investigation into the allegations. District officials filed an Educator Misconduct Reporting form against [this teacher] with the Ohio Department of Education on May 16th as a result of the investigations.
The Mayfield Board of Education accepted [this teacher’s] resignation at the May 15th regular Board meeting.
School officials continue to reinforce that all threats by students, staff and community are taken seriously and are thoroughly and immediately investigated by police and school administration.
‘The actions of this one individual in no way reflect the honor and dedication of our Mayfield teachers and staff,’ said Superintendent Keith Kelly."
