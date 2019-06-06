$1 million bond for Richmond Heights husband accused of murdering his wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old Richmond Heights man charged with murdering his 22-year-old wife appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday.
Knee Wachee is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Maiya Latimer.
Richmond Heights police officers were called to their apartment at 446 Richmond Park East on May 22 after Latimer did not show up for her job at the Mayfield Heights Target.
Officers said her body was found in the foyer.
Wachee was arrested several days later.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not released how Latimer was killed.
Wachee is being held on a $1 million bond and his case is pending before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
