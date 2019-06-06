National Doughnut Day is Friday, do you have a plan?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - National Doughnut Day turns out to be so much more than enjoying a delicious pastry.
The annual recognition of Doughnut Day on June 7 began at the Chicago branch of the Salvation Army in 1938.
“Doughnut Girls” or “Doughnut Dollies” served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI. The goal of the original National Doughnut Day was to raise money for those suffering because of the Great Depression.
Kelly Brewer owns Big Mouth Donuts and is ready for the rush. “It’s a little bit like the running of the bulls,” Brewer said, “with the bulls chasing us.”
Brewer said his two locations, Rocky River and Ohio City, will be fully staffed. Brewer is confident his team will be ready for Clevelanders picking up donuts for work on Friday, June 7, National Doughnut Day.
Brewer, who has only been in the doughnut business for two years, calls the industry “very, very welcoming.”
“Cleveland didn’t have the donut I like to eat,” Brewer said.
It was a trip to Chicago that inspired Brewer to start his own business, and now with two in the Greater Cleveland area Brewer is confident he can compete on National Doughnut Day.
“Our vanilla bean glazed donut might be the best donut you ever had,” Brewer promised.
We tip our hats to Chicago, who started National Doughnut Day and inspired one Clevelander to bring his own brand of donuts to America’s rock capital.
Fun facts about America’s love for the doughnut:
- It’s mine, all mine, 11% of Americans do not think a doughnut should ever be shared or cut in half.
- Doughnut or donut, America is divided on the issue with 57% preferring the simpler spelling.
- Instagram preferences? Social media fans, 22% of them, like to post their doughnuts on Instagram.
- Exactly when should I enjoy my doughnut? Americans think checking and answering emails is the perfect time to enjoy a doughnut.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.