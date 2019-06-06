Northeast Ohio weather: Cloud cover most of Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through last night shifting the wind out of the north.
There is widespread low level moisture in place resulting in a low cloud deck. I expect a good deal of fog and mist this morning.
The fog will hang on the longest along the lake shore. Eventually the clouds will break up, but not until later in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be cooler along the lake shore with most temperatures not getting out of the 60s this afternoon.
You will be well in the 70s in the Akron-Canton area. The sky turns clear this evening.
