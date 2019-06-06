'Not much to see. Not much to do’: Ohio roasted by IN company with unscented candle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Indiana candle maker is taking jabs at the state of Ohio with its newest product.
Simple Nature, a Fort Wayne, Ind. company, crafted the Ohio candle, an unscented soy wax candle.
“Not much to see. Not much to do. Welcome to Ohio, the unscented candle,” the company wrote on its website.
Many came to the defense of the Buckeye State online.
Simple Nature posted a photo on Instagram, with the caption, 'Fresh batch of nothing being shipped out."
Others posted on Reddit with comments like, “What scent is Indiana, then?”
The Ohio candle is available to purchase online for $15.95.
