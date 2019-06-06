Pepper Pike police reaching for clues in shooting investigation that left 4 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you hear of a shooter firing into a crowd outside a party, you probably don’t picture it happening in Pepper Pike.
But it happened early Sunday morning.
“For our community, it was eye opening, it was shocking,” said Pepper Pike Police Chief Joe Mariola.
He added that there was no wild party going on at the Europa party room. Rather, it was a party with no alcohol, parties known as glow parties with loud music, dancing and glow sticks. Nothing illegal.
“The peace was kept. I mean it was peaceful up until this incident. We had received no complaints until the shots were fired,” said Chief Mariola.
A total of 20 bullets hit a car now impounded and already examined by BCI. One man in it was hit. A single bullet to another car struck two men. A fourth person was injured by broken glass.
“I don’t think it was just a random spraying of bullets. It appears one individual was being targeted,” is how the chief summed up what police have learned so far.
It’s believed the passenger was the target and that the car was moving.
Bullet holes at the front of the car appear to have come from the front. Shots in the passenger door appear to have come from straight on and those in the rear appear to have been fired as the car pulled away.
Hoping to get more information from people who witnessed the shooting, the sheriff’s Crime Stoppers program is teaming with Pepper Pike police to put the shooter behind bars.
“If the tip, anonymous tip obviously, results in an arrest and prosecution people can receive up to, cash rewards. And in this case, up to $5,000,” said Richard McIntosh of Crime Stoppers.
