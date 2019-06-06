Hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist arraigned in Avon Lake court as protestors watch on

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman charged with seriously injuring a cyclist last month in a hit-and-run incident was arraigned in court Thursday and it’s safe to say she has the attention of local cyclists.
Police said 21-year-old Allison Spoerl struck 51-year-old Patty Banks near the intersection of Lake Road and Moore Road on May 15 and then fled the scene.
Police were able to link Spoerl’s vehicle to the crime with surveillance video that captured the incident. Her vehicle was found a day later in a Northeast Ohio auto body shop.
She was charged with failure to yield, reckless operation, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, assault, obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools.
Spoerl was arraigned in Avon Lake Municipal Court around 9 a.m. Thursday. In the courtroom at the time were some of the protesters who had gathered outside the court building earlier in the morning.
The protesters said their presence on site is meant to encourage the prosecutor to try the case, rather than allow Spoerl to plead guilty to lesser charges, which they said happens too often in cases involving cyclists.
Spoerl waived her hearing and the case will now be handed over to the Lorain County Grand Jury.
She remains out on a $5,000 personal bond.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.