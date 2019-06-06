Sebastian Bach will belt out Skid Row’s debut album at Lakewood Phantasy this summer

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Sebastian Bach will attract metal heads from across Northeast Ohio when he arrives to Lakewood this summer to perform Skid Row’s self-titled debut record.
On Sept. 4, the former frontman will plug in at the Phantasy to perform the album in its entirety.
Released three decades ago, the multi-platinum seller launched Bach’s career at the age of 20.
“In 1989 we put out the first record, ‘Skid Row,’ ” said Bach in a prepared statement. “Thirty years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago."
The 30th anniversary tour celebrating the release of the album is a high mark for Bach, who’s success quickly fizzled in the 90s amid failed music projects and alcohol abuse.
