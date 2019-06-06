Sebastian Bach will belt out Skid Row’s debut album at Lakewood Phantasy this summer

Sebastian Bach will belt out Skid Row’s debut album at Lakewood Phantasy this summer
Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has launched a 30th anniversary tour to celebrate the 1989 release of the group's self-titled debut album.
By John Deike | June 6, 2019 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 2:41 PM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Sebastian Bach will attract metal heads from across Northeast Ohio when he arrives to Lakewood this summer to perform Skid Row’s self-titled debut record.

On Sept. 4, the former frontman will plug in at the Phantasy to perform the album in its entirety.

Released three decades ago, the multi-platinum seller launched Bach’s career at the age of 20.

“In 1989 we put out the first record, ‘Skid Row,’ ” said Bach in a prepared statement. “Thirty years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago."

The 30th anniversary tour celebrating the release of the album is a high mark for Bach, who’s success quickly fizzled in the 90s amid failed music projects and alcohol abuse.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.