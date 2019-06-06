Strongsville Police say thieves made off with more than $3,000 worth of koi fish from man’s pond

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A bizarre crime occurred here in Northeast Ohio after thieves stole more than $3,000 worth of koi fish from a resident’s pond.
Rich Price said when he walked out to the front yard and looked at his pond last Friday, he knew something was off.
“That morning I came out and it looked like chocolate milk, it was all muddy again,” he said. “You can usually see them, there’s so many koi in there and I didn’t see one so that’s when I started realizing that the koi were not there."
Price soon found out thieves stole 32 of his koi fish. He saw them on surveillance cameras.
“We saw two guys wearing sweatshirts with the hoodies on, but they never looked up at the camera so they were just basically just scooping fish and running them to their car and we knew they were loading them into tubs or something," he said.
“Wait a minute, but who steals fish?” asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.
“Somebody that wanted it more than we did," said Price.
Price said he had just gotten the koi a few weeks ago. He runs a nonprofit Ohio Fish Rescue out of his home, and said in recent years Koi have become popular.
“They either try to sell them, or love the k\oi and can’t afford them," he said.
Strongsville Police are investigating the case but Price said he’s scouring the net to see who’s selling Koi. He wants his fish back.
“The fact that we were taking care of them fish and people trusted us and we rescued them from people and they were under our care and they got stolen so the fact of not knowing if they’re even alive right now is what kills me," he said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.