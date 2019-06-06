Sunken car found in Shaker Lakes was stolen, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the car found submerged in Shaker Lakes on Monday was reported stolen from Cleveland in 2008.
Workers discovered the 2007 Chevy Cobalt while draining the lake for a dredging project.
Officers said there were no license plates on the vehicle and detectives are still trying to determine who the owner of the car is and how it ended up in the lake.
Shaker Lakes is located at 14607 South Park Boulevard and is on the border of Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.
Cleveland Heights police are handling the investigation.
