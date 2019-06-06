Sunny Side Up: AL bill would require paroled sex offenders to undergo chemical castration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing a new bill awaiting the governor’s signature in Alabama that requires convicted sex offenders on parole to undergo chemical castration.
The offender would also incur the cost of the treatment under the new bill, which Governor Kay Ivey has not said if she will sign.
That brings us to the QOTD: Is chemical castration a reasonable parole requirement?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.