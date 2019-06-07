Bedford football coach pleads guilty to sexual battery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bedford High School varsity football coach accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student has pleaded guilty.
Sean Williams, 43, pleaded guilty to sexual battery late Thursday.
His trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 10.
The investigation began on Oct. 24, 2018 when detectives from the Bedford Police Department were notified by a high school administrator of possible inappropriate sexual activity between Williams and a female student.
According to the police report, a blanket, a pair of men’s underwear, and a Bedford High School cheerleading skirt were taken as evidence.
Williams will be sentenced next month by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg.
He resigned from the school district in February.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.