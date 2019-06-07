Chardon cows that break free from farm prompt cookie celebration

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Breaking moo’s: the trio of cows that broke free from a farm will now have their own cookie inspired by them!
Denise Hagan woke up on Thursday morning to find the cows taking a stroll down her street after they escaped from a nearby farm.
Lucky for us, she captured the “amoosing” moment on camera:
A police officer helped the cows “mooove" along, shooing them out of the resident’s yards and flower beds while their handler lured them back home with food.
Speaking of food, there’s going to be a sweet treat created in the cows’ honor because Hagan just so happens to be the owner of the D is for Delicious cookie shop in Chardon.
After her video went viral, she said “Cow cookies are being born in celebration!”
There will even be a Cow Day at the shop on 602 South Street where the cow-inspired cookies will be for sale from 9-2 while supplies last.
No word yet on if the trio of cows are bringing any milk for the cookies.
