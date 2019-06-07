Chris Evans speaks out against group that wants to plan “Straight Pride” event in Boston

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Evans, the actor who plays the iconic Marvel Universe Captain America character, tweeted his disapproval with an organization that wants to hold a Straight Pride parade in Boston.
According to its website, the group Super Happy Fun America is planning the event. The organization claims to advocate on behalf of issues impacting straights.
While its not clear whether the group is a parody or a legitimate advocacy group for the straight community, stars like Evans have taken to social media to articulate their disapproval.
In two tweets Evans doesn’t mince words, suggesting to the organization that they hold a “desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade?"
“Instead of going immediately to anger... take a moment to search for empathy and growth,” Evans wrote in a follow up tweet.
Because June is LGBTQ Pride month parades and festivals are common. The month-long observance is celebrated to reflect on the history of gay rights.
According to the United States Department of Justice America is seeing a rise in hate crimes including crimes against individuals because of their sexual orientation and gender identity.
