Cleveland’s own Welshly Arms to headline CBRE fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to cancer research

Welshly Arms (Source: Facebook/Welshly Arms)
By Randy Buffington | June 7, 2019 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 3:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland-bred rock band Welshly Arms is set to return home for a fundraiser event to benefit cancer research.

The inaugural Rock-n-Bocce event will be an evening of live music, game, prizes and a bocce tournament.

It is set to take place at Dante’s Inferno on Thursday, June 27 from 5-7 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to rally friends, clients and customers in the fight against cancer. We are also honored this year to have Welshly Arms as our special live entertainment for the evening. Join us!”
Chandler Converse, managing director at CBRE

Welshly Arms is best known for their 2017 hit “Legendary," watch it below:

The Essentials

According to a representative at CBRE, the price for general admission is $30, plus $10 for those who want to play in the tournament

[ Purchase tickets here ]

The event is for those 21 and over and you must sign up your two-person team by June 20.

Dante’s Inferno is in the Flats East Bank at 1059 Old River Road.

