Cleveland’s own Welshly Arms to headline CBRE fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to cancer research

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland-bred rock band Welshly Arms is set to return home for a fundraiser event to benefit cancer research.
The inaugural Rock-n-Bocce event will be an evening of live music, game, prizes and a bocce tournament.
It is set to take place at Dante’s Inferno on Thursday, June 27 from 5-7 p.m.
The Essentials
According to a representative at CBRE, the price for general admission is $30, plus $10 for those who want to play in the tournament
The event is for those 21 and over and you must sign up your two-person team by June 20.
Dante’s Inferno is in the Flats East Bank at 1059 Old River Road.
