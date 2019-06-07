Ohio governor threatens legal action if Cuyahoga County Jail fails to improve after beatings, deaths and indictments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Corrections Center is being closely watched by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and he has threatened legal action if improvements aren’t made.
Because of deaths, and five corrections officers indicted, the governor has ordered the jail to be inspected every 30 days by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).
“Following a re-inspection this month, the center is now non-compliant in 66 of 135 standards. Additional legal action may be taken should this jail fail to demonstrate significant improvements,” DeWine said in a statement on Thursday.
Cleveland 19 has tried repeatedly to ask Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish how he is going to fix the jail under his command and he has denied all requests.
On Friday 19 News asked for time with DeWine, but instead he made the director of the ODRC, Annette Chambers-Smith available.
“The conditions of the jail are much better than they were in 2018,” Smith said. “Staff that were there during our last audit, that were responsible for that audit don’t work there any more.”
Smith credits the hiring of Rhonda Gibson, the new jail administrator with the quick change in jail conditions.
Gibson was the former administrator of the Wood and Lorain County jails which Smith said were, “well-run jails.”
That incident happened in March of 2019 and the officers have been indicted.
“And those employees, it is my understanding, do not work there any longer,” Smith said about the changeover at the jail.
“We have a ways to go, there’s no question about it, but in the past I don’t think people would have even been aware,” Smith said about videos being made public showing inmates being punched, and sprayed with pepper foam.
A guard was accused of using pepper foam on a woman in July 2018. Another guard is charged with unlawfully restraining her. The guard also struck the inmate.
Another recently-released video of a past incident shows an inmate who overdosed on opioids. He lied motionless for nearly two hours while nobody checked on him.
The video is from Aug. 27, 2018.
As for Dewine has threatening legal action, I asked Smith if that means the ODRC may at some point have to take over the jail?
“According to the Ohio Revised Code, what can happen is that we can seek legal action in the court that has jurisdiction over the jail, and they will compel the court, or the court will order the jail to comply with the standards," Smith explained.
