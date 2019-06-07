Cuyahoga Falls family of 6 name their youngest boy after Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield

By Randy Buffington | June 7, 2019 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 5:08 PM

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield has become a household name across Northeast Ohio, so much so that one Cuyahoga Falls family decided to make it official.

Ashley and Dustin Bormet named their son after the Cleveland Browns quarterback three days ago.

Baker Richard Bormet was born June 4, at 3:56 a.m. weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

Ashley and Dustin Bormet with baby Baker. (Source: WOIO)

The move was made after watching Mayfield play this past season.

“Baker is the real deal now, and that’s why he’s Baker Richard Bormet.”
Dustin Bormet

Ashley started carrying around October, right when the Browns got into their groove.

Ashley with her son Baker Bormet. (Source: WOIO)

They are huge Browns fans with have high hopes for the team this season.

“It’s super bowl or bust for me,” dad said with a smile."

They’ll be watching all season long starting with the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

