Cuyahoga Falls family of 6, name their youngest boy after Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield has become a household name across Northeast Ohio, so much so that one Cuyahoga Falls family decided to make it official.
Ashley and Dustin Bormet named their son after the Cleveland Browns quarterback three days ago.
Baker Richard Bormet was born June 4, at 3:56 a.m. weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.
Ashley started carrying around October, right when the Browns got into their groove.
They are huge Browns fans with have high hopes for the team this season.
“It’s super bowl or bust for me,” dad said with a smile."
They’ll be watching all season long starting with the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.
