Disabled South Euclid boy wanders away from home and finds Good Samaritan who lends helping hand

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A man initially thought someone had broken into his home on Thursday evening, but he quickly realized it was a mentally ill boy who had wandered away from his group home and gotten lost.
Members of the group home scoured the neighborhood for the boy, and warned police he could become combative.
Yet, when officers arrived to the man’s Parkside Boulevard residence, they found the pair had quickly developed a rapport.
The boy calmly approached police, and the man asked to ride with the boy in the cruiser to keep him comfortable.
The pair then shared a hug and a handshake, and the boy was returned home.
