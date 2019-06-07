Gov. DeWine demanding reform to jail inspections in wake of serious problems in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine is calling for changes to the way the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention carries out and documents jail inspections.
Since 2018, nine inmates have died while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail. In the last year there’s also been U.S. Marshals report, which found the jail to be non-compliant in dozens of areas related to inmates’ health and safety, living conditions and safety of jail employees.
The report called conditions at the jail “inhumane”.
In recent weeks, videos have been released showing corrections officers using questionable force on inmates.
A video released in May shows corrections officers spraying pepper foam on a female inmate while she was restrained in a chair. A corrections officer is also seen on video striking the woman.
Another video released in June shows corrections officers punching an inmate who was restrained in a chair with his head covered.
The corrections officers involved in the incidents are facing charges.
DeWine is now ordering the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's Bureau of Adult Detention to conduct compliance monitoring at least every 30 days at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
More broadly, the governor wants yearly jail inspection reports done by the state to go to county and municipal administrative judges and county prosecutors- not just entity's with direct oversight.
DeWine wants to see unannounced inspections. Currently, visits must be scheduled in advance. He’s asked ODRC to work with the Ohio General Assembly to develop legislation.
The governor is also calling for mandatory reporting of in-custody deaths, acts of inmate violence and use of force by corrections officers to ORDC. Right now, that reporting is optional.
DeWine also wants to see standardized grand jury reports. County grand juries must examine the conditions of their county jails on a quarterly basis and report their findings to the common pleas court.
DeWine has asked the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention and Ohio Jail Advisory Board to work with the Supreme Court of Ohio to develop a standardized grand jury inspection report to aid grand jurors in their jail examinations.
