Man rescues baby raccoon from Lake Erie in Willoughby (photos)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby raccoon was saved from the peril of Lake Erie because of one man that decided to jump in and help.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the look on the raccoon’s face as it held onto the rock it was stranded on shows how frightened it was:
The Willoughby Police Department also captured the moment after Kristian Rosandic went over the fence and jumped into the lake to rescue the animal on Wednesday.
Rosandic’s friends shared that the raccoon was named Beetlejuice after it was back on land, safe and sound.
