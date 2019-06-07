Man rescues baby raccoon from Lake Erie in Willoughby (photos)

Source: Willoughby Police Department (Source: Willoughby Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 7, 2019 at 7:03 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 7:03 PM

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby raccoon was saved from the peril of Lake Erie because of one man that decided to jump in and help.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the look on the raccoon’s face as it held onto the rock it was stranded on shows how frightened it was:

Source: Willoughby Police Department
The Willoughby Police Department also captured the moment after Kristian Rosandic went over the fence and jumped into the lake to rescue the animal on Wednesday.

Source: Willoughby Police Department
Rosandic’s friends shared that the raccoon was named Beetlejuice after it was back on land, safe and sound.

