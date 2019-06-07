Northeast Ohio weather: Temperature could creep into the 80s this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A comfortable day is ahead of us, with high pressure to our north.
We are also monitoring an upper area of low pressure located in Arkansas this morning.
There will widespread rain and storms south of Ohio the next couple of days. The high to our north will keep us dry.
High clouds are overhead, however, so it won’t be a deep blue sky. This high cloud cover will be with us through the day.
A lake breeze will keep things cooler near the lake. The Akron-Canton area will see a high around 80 degrees this afternoon.
A partly cloudy sky is in the forecast tonight.
