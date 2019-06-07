Rash of car break ins at trendy Gordon Square apartments puts tenants on edge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stack of police reports about an inch thick details what is happening at The Edison on Cleveland’s near-West Side.
Specifically, in the parking lots as cars are being broken into. Fifteen vehicles were damaged on Memorial Day weekend, and last weekend, 13 met the same fate.
“Oh yeah, just the other day there was like eight cars in this lot,” said one couple, who’s vehicle was broken into last week..
They say police told them the vandals are stealing little to nothing from the cars. A Cleveland Police cruiser made rounds as 19 News was there.
Since the officers can’t maintain a constant presence, a private security company was hired in late 2017. Resident Angie Sapanaro said it’s not enough.
“I have two more months living here, and I want to feel safe. There should be cameras here, there should be more lighting. The parking lot is pretty much blacked out unless you’re parked under one of the lights.” she said in frustration.
One of the problems is the security company, according to Sapanaro.
“There’s like at least an hour or two hours between of nobody driving around, and then two security cars sitting there and talking for at least seven minutes. That’s enough time for people to rob a car,” she said. She can back up what she says. She set up a camera to watch what’s going on. Mainly to catch thieves but it also lets her see how often the place is patrolled.
19 News went to the leasing office and asked if there was anyone to talk to concerning the property. We were referred to the corporate office.
We received a response from the company which read, in part: “The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. We have increased security measures at The Edison, and will continue in these efforts. In collaboration with our broader community, we have also been working with police and city leaders to ensure the continued safety of The Edison at Gordon Square and this wonderful neighborhood. Police have confirmed that these crimes aren’t unique to the Edison at Gordon Square and we know other nearby communities have been affected."
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.