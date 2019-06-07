Retired Geauga County sergeant reacts to arrest of mother who admitted to dumping newborn: ‘This was the vicious of the vicious’

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Retired sergeant Thomas Dewey visits the grave of “Geauga’s Child” often.
He was the first one at the crime scene that day.
He found a deceased newborn in the roadway in Thompson Township. The body was partially dismembered by what appeared animals and part of the umbilical cord was still attached.
“That day down there, March 25, 1993, is going to be a day that lives in infamy, in my mind,” said Dewey.
He says he worked for years to crack the case.
It was unresolved when he retired nearly 14 years ago, but he continued to hope he’d one day have an answer.
“I mean there’s some vicious people out there but this was the vicious of the vicious,” said Dewey.
Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand recently called the retired officer with the news that brought closure to his career.
“I says, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’ve got to be kidding me,' and he says, ‘Yeah, and she admitted to it, too, and I says, ‘Awww, thank God.’”
Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, of Euclid was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder and murder for the death of her newborn son.
DNA helped lead police to the mother of three adult children.
Dewey was shocked to learn all the other details, including the fact that Gail Eastwood-Ritchey admitted to doing the same thing two years prior to dumping “Geauga’s Child.”
Many people in Geauga County remember this case and even came together to help fund and maintain a grave for the little boy.
Even the gravestone says, “loved by many...just too late.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.