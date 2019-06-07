Slavic Village residents blame city for creating illegal dump sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents are pointing fingers at the city for causing illegal dump sites to pop up in the Slavic Village community.
Residents claim that city workers inadvertently gave birth to the eyesore by removing trash and other unwanted items from the back of abandoned homes and placing them in front for disposal.
The issue however, is that when people see the see the dump while passing by, they think it’s “ok” to add to the pile.
“They pulled stuff from the back and pulled it to the front and dumped some additional stuff on top of it and now people are adding to the dump,” said Ed McDonald who lives in the Slavic Village area.
The homes impacted are on both Hoppensack and Lester Ave. One woman 19 News spoke to was so ashamed living a few doors down from the pile that she didn’t want to show her face on camera.
The Slavic Village native said although the city had good intentions, they’re now adding to an already worsening problem.
“You can barely go on an overnight trip without coming home and someone has thrown some type of trash, some type of material - whether it be that they’re cleaning up a house or tearing down the roof. I don’t think the city cares. That’s not a high priority,” said the anonymous woman.
City officials tell 19 News the dumps should be cleaned up by the end of the day.
City Councilman, Anthony Brancatelli is also encouraging any resident who sees dumping taking place to call 911 and report their license plate number immediately.
