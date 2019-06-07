Sunny Side Up: Making school events more inclusive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be talking about a push to make family events at schools more inclusive by expanding the definition of family to include other caregivers.
"Sponsoring events, like Muffins with Mom or Donuts with Dad, that bring people in and build community is a great idea. But sometimes, without realizing it, we put labels on events that may put some people off. The last thing we would ever want to do is exclude those kids whose family may not be considered traditional. "
The idea is not to limit invitations to certain genders or specific relationships that may be exclusionary to some. “Donuts with Dads,” for example, becomes “Donuts with Grownups.”
That brings us to the QOTD: Should care be taken to make school events more inclusive?
