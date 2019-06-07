There are 50-100 bears in Ohio right now, ODNR says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They’re back. But the Woodmere Police Department wants to reassure you, there is no need for panic.
A Facebook post from the Woodmere Police shared this week noted that it’s that time of year when young black bears travel through the area looking for their own territory.
While most of the time the travelers go unnoticed there are still sightings.
Woodmere provided a link to the Ohio Division of Wildlife that tracked sightings in Ohio.
Ohio DNR asked the public to report any bear sightings to the Division of Wildlife District Office, or report the sighting online, but most importantly leave the bear alone.
According to ODNR, the population of black bears is estimated to be anywhere from 50 to 100 bears.
Most of the bears are between 100 to 400 pounds and five to six feet in length.
Remember black bears can run 35 mph, climb trees with ease and swim, so what do you do if you encounter a bear in the woods.
DNR provided the following tips:
- Act calm and do not run.
- Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice.
- Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.
- Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.
- Exit the area.
