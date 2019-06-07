Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, TSA says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said they found a loaded gun at a checkpoint at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday morning.
Officers said the loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag around 6:30 a.m.
TSA officers said they alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”
This is the ninth firearm detected by TSA officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport security checkpoints in 2019.
A total of 23 were detected there last year.
