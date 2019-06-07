Video shows Cuyahoga County Jail officers pummeling inmate, sending shock waves throughout community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Video was released by the Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday, showing officers beating inmate Terrance Debose.
He was strapped to a chair and put into a secluded cell before the beating.
The punches resulted in a concussion.
The officers involved are just two out of five who have been indicted for incidents involving inmates at the county jail.
In this case, the inmate is mentally ill.
The video from back in March shows Officer Nicholas Evans appearing to turn his body camera off before repeatedly punching Terrance Debose in the head.
Next, Officer Timothy Dugan walks in and throws a punch.
Both officers were indicted on charges of felonious assault, unlawful restraint and two counts of interfering with civil rights.
Evans was also charged with tampering with evidence.
19 News asked Cuyahoga County how corrections officers are vetted before they’re hired.
They said the Personnel Review Commission, or PRC, handles hiring.
It's separate from the county.
It was established by the Cuyahoga County Charter in 2010.
The commission reviews applicants for corrections officers.
It also conducts job interviews, usually with someone from the sheriff's office present.
19 News requested the disciplinary records for both corrections officers.
We're waiting for those from the county.
We also requested their records from OPOTA, the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy.
Officer Evans and Dugan pleaded not guilty at their arraignments in early April.
