Voting underway to name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s giraffe calf

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is seeking the public’s input in naming the male giraffe calf born at the zoo on April 15.
The zoo debuted the calf to the public on May 10.
Click here to participate in the naming opportunity or visit the Zoo’s Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter to make a donation for one of the following names:
- Kidogo (Little)
- Bomani (A warrior)
- Mosi (Born first)
According to the zoo, “each of the names are unique to giraffes’ native regions in Africa. The names also pay homage to the calf’s low birth weight. While he was born small for a typical male giraffe at 101 pounds, he has been fully integrated into the giraffe herd and has gained approximately 70 pounds.”
All donations collected will go towards helping to protect giraffes in the wild, which have deceased by nearly 40 percent in the last 15 years.
The winning name will be announced on World Giraffe Day, which happens to be June 21, the longest day of the year.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.