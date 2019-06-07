Westlake police: drunken Cleveland woman a ‘Hazzard’ on roadway after driving over 3x legal limit

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police report 41-year-old Michelle Lynn Hazzard of Cleveland is behind bars after she passed out while driving over three times the legal limit.
The Westlake Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Center Ridge and Dover around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday for a reported car that was driving at just 20 mph and drove up on the curb and lawn while turning.
According to the report, the alarmed citizen believed the vehicle was being driven by an elderly woman.
Police located the car moving slowly in the lot of Lennox Ridge Condos.
By the time the car slowed to a stop and the officer made it up to the driver’s window, Hazzard was slumped over the center console and apparently passed out, according to police.
The report said the officers had to shift the car into park and yell to wake her up.
Police said Hazzard slurred that she was trying to drive to her house on Cleveland’s West Side.
When officers asked how much alcohol she had consumed, Hazzard responded, “a lot," according to police.
Westlake police wrote, “honest answer, but extremely dangerous driving in this condition,” in the report.
Police also said that Hazzard “was so out of it that field sobriety tests would have been hazardous.”
Hazzard was placed under arrest for OVI and tested over three times the legal limit at the station, according to police.
