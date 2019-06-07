66-year-old cyclist struck in Avon Lake, driver leaves the scene

66-year-old cyclist struck in Avon Lake, driver leaves the scene
By Michael Dakota | June 6, 2019 at 11:16 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 6:13 AM

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old man was transported via Life Flight after being struck by a car on Lake Road just west of Miller Road in Avon Lake.

The man was cycling on Thursday, June 6, when he was hit by 64-year-old female who was later apprehended in Sheffield Lake.

The initial report stated a cyclist had been struck. When responding officers arrived the man with injuries was sitting on the sidewalk.

Sheffield Lake Police located the suspect and stopped her.

The 64-year-old woman was arrested.

The condition of the cyclist is unknown.

As 19 News gets more information from the Avon Lake Police Department we will update the story.

