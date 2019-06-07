Police find loaded gun, drugs next to 1-year-old during traffic stop in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers found a loaded gun, marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday evening in a car near a 1-year-old child.
Wickliffe police said they pulled over the driver on Euclid Avenue near East 286th for multiple violations.
Police said the 1-year-old child was in the back seat next to the backpack containing a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.
The 25-year-old driver, who police said had a suspended driver’s license, was released with the child after she was cited for multiple traffic violations.
Her 29-year-old male passenger was arrested and charged with improper transportation of a firearm in a vehicle, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine and marijuana.
He is being held at the Wickliffe jail.
Officers are not releasing either of the names at this time.
Wickliffe police said they will be sending out the handgun for ballistic testing to see if it is connected to any shootings.
