Bicyclists urge drivers to be aware following second serious accident in 3 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Bike safety is always a topic of conversation at the Joy Machines Bike Shop on West 26th and Detroit, but Friday, sadly, more than ever.
Thursday night in Avon Lake at the corner of Lake Road and Miller, a 66-year-old man was hit as he rode his bicycle , he died on Friday from his injuries.
Sharan Carr, 64, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, hit-skip and OVI.
Alex Nosse who owns the Joy Machines bike shop is hoping this tragedy will act as a wake up call for drivers.
“You’re in danger daily and you have to really be defensive. I just get very sad and upset any time someone is hurt on a bike because it is such an important thing to me,” Nosse said.
Just three weeks ago, in May, Patricia Banks was hit while riding her bike, also on Lake Road, the impact demolished the hood and windshield of a car, police said.
The car was driven by 21 year old Allison Spoerl who is now facing a variety of charges including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield and reckless operation among others.
Jason Kuhn of Bike Cleveland, a bicyclists advocacy group is devastated by the 2 accidents.
“It’s anger, it’s sadness, it’s heartbreaking to know people ride bikes for a lot of different reasons and one of the reasons is not to get hit by a car,” Kuhn said.
Bicyclists protested outside of Avon Lake Municipal court during Spoerl’s court hearing, urging prosecutors to try the case rather than allow Spoerl to plead guilty to lesser charges. They believe a message needs to be sent to keep bicyclists safe.
“I wish I didn’t have to think of it as a fight or a struggle, but when it comes to being safe and protected, it is sometimes like a battle,” Nosse said.
Patricia Banks told 19 News that she is making small improvements, every day, from her very serious injuries.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.