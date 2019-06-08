Car crash on Cleveland’s East Side sends 6 to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car crash on East 143rd Street and Harvard Avenue hospitalized six people on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.
Cleveland EMS said a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were transported to University Hospital in serious condition.
Cleveland EMS said crews also transported a 25-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman to University Hospital in stable condition.
A 33-year-old man was transported to Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.
Police have not yet released details of the crash.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.