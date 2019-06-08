Cleveland Police cruiser involved in head-on collision

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police car was involved in a head-on collision at approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday night, May 7.
Initial reports called the accident a non-fatal motor vehicle accident with minor injuries.
Cleveland Police told 19 News the officers are “okay,” and Medic 7 was checking on the condition of the other driver.
The driver of the other vehicle limped from her vehicle and was put on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance.
As more information becomes available we will update this story.
