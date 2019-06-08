Cleveland Police cruiser involved in head-on collision

Cleveland Police cruiser involved in head on collision
By Michael Dakota | June 7, 2019 at 11:46 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 2:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police car was involved in a head-on collision at approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday night, May 7.

Initial reports called the accident a non-fatal motor vehicle accident with minor injuries.

Cleveland Police told 19 News the officers are “okay,” and Medic 7 was checking on the condition of the other driver.

The driver of the other vehicle limped from her vehicle and was put on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance.

A Cleveland Police cruiser was involved in a head on collision with another vehicle Friday evening. Initial reports said the officers were not injured. Details about the other driver were not immediately available.
A Cleveland Police cruiser was involved in a head on collision with another vehicle Friday evening. Initial reports said the officers were not injured. Details about the other driver were not immediately available.

As more information becomes available we will update this story.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.