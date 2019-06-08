Investigation underway after body found floating in Akron canal

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department confirmed a body was found floating in the Ohio & Erie canal shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Officials said the discovery was made near the 800 block of West Bowery Street.
Investigators said kayakers discovered the body.
Police have not said if the cause of death is suspicious.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.
Akron police said the victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.
