Santana’s homer powers Indians past Yankees 5-2

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Mike Clevinger "touched 98" mph during a rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Clevinger has been out for nearly two months with a strained muscle in his upper back. He'll likely make one more minor league start before being activated. ... RHP Corey Kluber's broken right arm will be re-evaluated next week, six weeks after he was struck by a line drive. Kluber had his cast removed on May 23, but until he has further imaging tests, there's no way to know how long he'll be sidelined.