Surprise! Soldier returns from deployment to surprise daughter at Brook Park Memorial School (video)

By Michael Dakota | June 8, 2019 at 2:22 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 2:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Soldier Christina Schekel couldn’t wait to get home to her third-grade daughter in the Berea School System. So, the first opportunity she had she jumped on a plane in San Diego, California and headed to Ohio.

Schekel surprised her daughter on the last day of school at Brook Park Memorial School during a pizza party.

“I was so nervous, I was shaking, just so surprised to see her,” Schekel said.

Mica was suppose to fly out to see her mother in July, but a last minute change in her work schedule allowed Schekel to come in early.

Although Schekel had been deployed a year, training forced her to be gone almost a year.

Standing behind a group of teachers Schekel waited nervously until Mica came into the room and the look on Mica’s face, a little shocked but happy to see her mother said it all.

Schekel kept a tight hug on her daughter, “You’ve gotten so tall,” she said, kissing the top of Mica’s head.

