Alliance police arrest man accused of robbing 2 victims he met for online sales transaction

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Alliance arrested a man who they say robbed two different victims that he agreed to meet for a “Buy, Sell and Trade” transaction arranged online.
According to police, Anthony R. Meyers, agreed to meet the both victims, one of whom was 70 years old, to buy undisclosed items. But instead of handing over the money, Meyers allegedly told them he had a gun and absconded without payment.
Meyers was found a short time later in possession of all the stolen items and arrested.
The City of Alliance Police Department issued the following warning via Facebook:
BE SAFE! Markets such as Craigslist and Buy, Sell and Trade are great places to sell your things and buy items at great prices, but use caution as predators like this may try to take advantage of legitimate buyers and sellers. Use meeting locations that are safe (plenty of people around, outdoor cameras, etc) Never meet at a residence or your own home unless you really trust this person. Newer gas station parking lots usually have numerous cameras outside and lots of people around during the day. So does Walmart. Or you can always meet here at our police station lobby or in the parking lot across from the Alliance Courthouse - which is well monitored by cameras.
Thanks and Stay Safe!
