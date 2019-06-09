Alliance police arrest man accused of robbing 2 victims he met for online sales transaction

BE SAFE! Markets such as Craigslist and Buy, Sell and Trade are great places to sell your things and buy items at great prices, but use caution as predators like this may try to take advantage of legitimate buyers and sellers. Use meeting locations that are safe (plenty of people around, outdoor cameras, etc) Never meet at a residence or your own home unless you really trust this person. Newer gas station parking lots usually have numerous cameras outside and lots of people around during the day. So does Walmart. Or you can always meet here at our police station lobby or in the parking lot across from the Alliance Courthouse - which is well monitored by cameras.