Huron Pier reopened after dive crew recovers body of 19-year-old man who went missing in Lake Erie

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 19-year-old man that went missing in Lake Erie near the Huron Pier on Saturday night has been recovered.
Officials believe he was trying to walk from the pier to the lighthouse while the waves were 4-6 feet high.
The Huron Fire Department said he was most likely swept away by a large wave crashing over the pier.
Huron Fire reportedly received the call around 7:02 p.m. on Saturday.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to 19 News that an MH-65 helicopter was deployed from Air Station Detroit around 8 p.m. Saturday to aid in local search efforts.
Huron Fire said the large waves prevented a dive operation to be conducted as soon as the call came.
First responders treated the mission as a recovery, rather than a rescue, around midnight, according to Huron Fire.
We’re told a response boat was also launched from Marblehead, though a spokesman with the Coast Guard told us their efforts were been suspended and handed over to local authorities on Sunday morning.
The Huron Fire Department captain confirmed the missing man’s body was recovered about 45-minutes after the dive operation began around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Lucas County coroner will be conducting the autopsy.
Officials said the man’s family has been notified, but his name is not being released at this time.
The pier has since been reopened.
