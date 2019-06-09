Mercado homers off Sabathia, Indians beat Yankees 8-4

Yankees: Put RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who was scheduled to start Sunday on the paternity leave list. Boone said Tanaka will start Monday against the Mets. ... Boone said RHP Dellin Betances (shoulder impingement) will be examined by team doctors in New York on Monday after feeling soreness in his shoulder/lat area while throwing at the team complex in Tampa, Florida. Boone said Betances threw Wednesday, but a session scheduled for Friday was scrubbed. "I think it's good, but we want to run him through some more (tests)," Boone said ... OF Giancarlo Stanton played in a simulated game after an extended spring training game was rained out. He was hit on the middle of the back by a pitch in his third plate appearance. He walked straight into the dugout, grabbed his gear and then walked to the clubhouse.