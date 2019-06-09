Sebring man arrested after drugs, explosives found in home

SEBRING, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sebring man is behind bars after a routine search warrant turned up a cache of drugs, paraphernalia and weapons.
Police said they, in conjunction with Mahoning County Children’s Services, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue early Saturday morning.
We’re told roughly 15 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, trafficking tools, explosives, a gun and $260 in cash were found inside the home of Robert Bell.
Bell was taken into custody at the scene, while children services took custody of a juvenile residing at the residence.
