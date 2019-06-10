Akron police looking for driver who struck and killed a pedestrian

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said they are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Officers said the accident happened around 3 a.m. in the area of East Tallmadge Avenue and Redstone Avenue.
The victim, a 59-year-old man, was crossing East Tallmadge Avenue southbound towards Redstone Avenue, when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
According to officers, the driver fled after the accident.
The only description of the suspect vehicle is possibly a blue car.
The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.