Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleads not guilty to Marion County murder

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate appeared via video in Marion County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.
Grate pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse for the 2006 murder of Dana Nicole Lowrey, 23.
The Louisiana woman was selling magazines in Marion when she was killed.
Officials believe this is Grate’s first victim.
Grate’s next hearing is set for Aug. 30.
Grate has already been convicted of murdering four other women, two in Richland County and two in Ashland County.
The bodies of Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffin, 29, were found in Grate’s Ashland home in Ashland County in September of 2016.
Rebekah Leicy and Candace Cunnigham were killed in Richland County.
Leicy’s body was found on Ashland County Road 1908 in Ashland County in March of 2015. She had been kidnapped several months before that from Richland County.
Cunningham’s body was found behind a burned out house on Park Avenue East in Madison Township, Richland County in September 2016.
Grate was sentenced to death for the Ashland County murders and to life in prison for the Richland County murders.
