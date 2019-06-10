Hundreds of frantic Eastlake residents call 911 after experiencing magnitude 4.0 earthquake (audio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was felt in Northeast Ohio on Monday morning, leaving many residents in the area afraid and confused.
The Eastlake 911 dispatch center quickly became overwhelmed with calls wondering what the surprising movements were.
“My living room shook," a woman exclaimed to a dispatcher.
There was no structural damage reported as a result of the earthquake.
“I immediately came over to the dispatch center and found it actually overwhelmed. Dispatcher was on duty. We had a patrol officer, the records clerk and then myself. I believe the number 351 calls in about 7-8 to minutes,” according to Eastlake Fire Chief Ted Whittington.
Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the USGS describing what they experienced during the earthquake. As of 1 p.m. Monday, more than 3,100 reports were filled out for the Eastlake-area event.
