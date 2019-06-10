Kluber’s holds court, camp, in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Corey Kluber cannot pitch in a Major League game yet, but he can work at a baseball camp with kids. Around 200 area youth gathered at Mentor High School for Kluber’s Baseball ProCamp. “It’s a lot of fun to just get out and see how much enjoyment they get out of being outside, running around and just playing the game," said Kluber. “It reminds you that as much of a job it is for us that it is still a game and you should enjoy it.”
As for when Kluber will return to games for the Indians, he does not know. “It is coming along. Every check point that I have been supposed to hit so far I have hit. We are just in that stage where we have to wait for permission from the doctors to do more.”
Kluber has been out since May 2nd when Seattle’s Brian Anderson hit a line drive off his right arm, fracturing it. He was in a cast, but that has since been removed. “It is a splint I can take off to do my range of motion stuff but I am still wearing it throughout the day.”
The two-time Cy Young winner was not having a good season before getting injured. A 2-3 record to go with a 5.80 ERA is un-Kluber like. Whenever he returns he will be looking to turn around his 2019.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.