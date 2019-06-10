Kluber’s holds court, camp, in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Corey Kluber cannot pitch in a Major League game yet, but he can work at a baseball camp with kids. Around 200 area youth gathered at Mentor High School for Kluber’s Baseball ProCamp. “It’s a lot of fun to just get out and see how much enjoyment they get out of being outside, running around and just playing the game," said Kluber. “It reminds you that as much of a job it is for us that it is still a game and you should enjoy it.”