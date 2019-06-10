Malley’s to sell chocolate-covered pickles for Father’s Day

'It's a big dill' (Source: Malley's Chocolates)
By Chris Anderson | June 10, 2019 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 4:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio’s famed chocolate purveyor is hoping their newest offering will be a “big dill” for Father’s Day.

Malley’s Chocolates will begin selling chocolate-covered pickle chips on Friday, June 14 at all 23 retail locations.

Starting at noon Friday June 14th at all 23 retail store locations. Too fragile to ship. Hurry in while supplies last. #malleyschocolates #milkchocolatepicklechips #fathersday #fathersdaygift #pickle #CHOC

The pickles will sell for $9.75 per 8-ounce box of chips, while supplies last over Father’s Day weekend.

In addition to the chocolate-covered pickle chips ahead of Father’s Day, Malley’s will also be offering chocolate-covered grapes; a pairing that might be more appealing for the taste buds.

