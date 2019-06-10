Malley’s to sell chocolate-covered pickles for Father’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio’s famed chocolate purveyor is hoping their newest offering will be a “big dill” for Father’s Day.
Malley’s Chocolates will begin selling chocolate-covered pickle chips on Friday, June 14 at all 23 retail locations.
The pickles will sell for $9.75 per 8-ounce box of chips, while supplies last over Father’s Day weekend.
In addition to the chocolate-covered pickle chips ahead of Father’s Day, Malley’s will also be offering chocolate-covered grapes; a pairing that might be more appealing for the taste buds.
