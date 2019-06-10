Missing Willoughby woman last seen on June 1

Courtney Kinkoph
By Julia Tullos | June 10, 2019 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 1:33 PM

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Courtney Kinkoph was last seen on June 1 near W. 25th Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Police said she may be confused and may require immediate medical attention.

Kinkoph was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a t-shirt.

She has tattoos on her left hand, the front and back of her legs and her shoulder.

Anyone with information should contact Willoughby police at 330-953-4212

