Monkey escapes from owner, eludes police in Ohio neighborhood (video)

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A monkey is back under control after escaping from its apparent keeper in Trumbull County.
Numerous residents in Braceville Township called police and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning to report a monkey running loose on Braceville Robinson Road.
Braceville police, who shared a video showing the monkey on the roof of a home, say the animal was eventually captured by its caretaker.
The monkey did not injure anybody, according to police in Braceville Township.
Police are working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and other wildlife agencies about the monkey.
According to Ohio law, primates are considered a dangerous animal and are illegal to own.
